Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Emily Shelton and Lloyd J. Carpenter
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police called to report of stabbing in Evansville
Police called to stabbing in Evansville

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” as Democrats...
‘Difficult decisions’ as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting