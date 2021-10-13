Boil advisory issued for some homes, businesses along stretch of First Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water officials say there is a precautionary boil advisory for some customers along a stretch of First Avenue.

They say crews began shutting off water to multiple homes and businesses on First Avenue to repair a water line in the area.

Officials tell us the area impacted is mostly east of First Avenue from just north of Buena Vista Road to Old Post Road.

Water will be off in the area until approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

EWSU water construction crews have been working to repair the water line for several days in the 4200 block of First Avenue.

They say the repairs will not be able to be finished without shutting off water to remove a four-foot-long section of pipe.

Due to this, a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for when water is restored.

They say the advisory will remain in effect for at least 48-hours after the water is restored.

At approximately 9:35 a.m. today, EWSU began shutting off water to multiple homes and businesses along a stretch of First Avenue to repair a 24-inch water line. 1/4@EvansvilleINGov pic.twitter.com/RCHtTw4Iw9 — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) October 13, 2021

