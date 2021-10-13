Area mayors meet in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, a panel of five regional mayors met at the Old National Events Plaza to talk about what’s currently happening in each of their communities.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke led the conversation in front of a crowded, masked audience.

The mayors of Henderson, Princeton, Boonville, and Mount Vernon joined him on stage.

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership hosted the luncheon.

Each mayor speaking about why it was important for communities to work together to solve issues such as COVID-19.

Daniel Baldwin will have reports tonight on 14 News.

