On Alert for a few strong storms Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A warm front lifted through the Tri-State on Wednesday. Scattered showers and clouds will be the main weather ingredients through Thursday. Lows on Thursday morning will sink to around 67, and highs will jump into the lower 80s. As the cold front pushes in on Friday, and few strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall may develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Marginal Risk (1 on a scale of 5) for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. Once the front moves through, sharply colder air will bring a chill to the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the middle 60s, while lows will dip into the middle 40s Sunday and Monday mornings. Mainly sunny and dry through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

