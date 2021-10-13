Affidavit: Man facing several drug-related charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop in Evansville.

Police pulled over 30-year-old Moses Hardin early Wednesday morning for speeding.

Officers say found he had a suspended driver’s license out of Ohio and had never received a license in Indiana.

They also learned he was a convicted serious violent felon and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Hardin eventually got out of the car after initially refusing.

Once he got out, authorities say they saw a handgun in his pocket.

Hardin was then placed in handcuffs and officers searched his car.

According to an affidavit, officers found two loaded handgun magazines and several loose rounds of ammo in the center console.

Officials say they also found multiple large bags of marijuana in the trunk with a field weight of about 168 grams.

They also say they found a large plastic bag with a powdery substance inside. Police say that substance was the chemical used to make synthetic weed.

Before Hardin was taken to jail, officers say they also found two baggies on him. One of those baggies had a crystal-like substance inside that authorities say tested positive for meth and Fentanyl.

They say the other bag contained Oxycodone pills.

Hardin is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several drug and dealing-related charges.

