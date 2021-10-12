Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Commission awards phase two contract for Kansas Rd.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commission voted Tuesday to award a $4,674,931.83 for phase two of the Kansas Road project.

It was awarded to JBI Construction.

Commissioners say the project is about 0.75 miles long and includes sidewalks. They say it improves curves and brings the heavily traveled road into compliance with modern standards.

Commissioners say project engineering by American Structurepoint began in August 2017.

The project is expected to be mostly complete by December 2022.

Commissioners say funding is through the Burkhardt Tax Increment Finance District.

“This transformational project brings improved safety to drivers and residents on Kansas Road”, stated Commissioner Ben Shoulders. “Kansas Road will soon be continuously upgraded from its western end at Petersburg, through its intersection at SR 57 to Green River Road.”

“The cooperation of two church congregations and two cemetery boards was key to the development of the road improvements”, stated Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. “The addition of sidewalks and parking on both sides at the northern portion of the road will dramatically improve safety to visitors at both cemeteries and churches.”

