ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says at around 10:00 a.m. Chad Norris and his brother, Cory Norris, both from Otwell arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.

ISP says the incident occurred at the brother’s house in Otwell.

A preliminary investigation revealed Lloyd J. Carpenter and Emily Shelton, both from Jasper, drove to a nearby Otwell gas station Monday morning, and then walked to the Norris’s residence to allegedly rob them.

Emily Shelton (Indiana State Police)

Lloyd J. Carpenter (Indiana State Police)

Officials say during an altercation inside the house, Shelton allegedly hit Chad Norris before Carpenter allegedly stabbed both brothers. Carpenter and Shelton immediately ran from the scene.

Officials also say Corey Norris received minor injuries, and was able to drive himself and his brother to the hospital.

They say Chad’s injuries were serious, and he is currently being treated.

ISP arrested Shelton around noon for attempted murder, battery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Shelton was taken to Pike County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

At around 4:50 p.m., Carpenter was arrested by ISP Sergeant Detective Brock Werne after he walked out of a wooded area in Dubois County. Carpenter was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Carpenter is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

