Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police says at around 10:00 a.m. Chad Norris and his brother, Cory Norris, both from Otwell arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.

ISP says the incident occurred at the brother’s house in Otwell.

A preliminary investigation revealed Lloyd J. Carpenter and Emily Shelton, both from Jasper, drove to a nearby Otwell gas station Monday morning, and then walked to the Norris’s residence to allegedly rob them.

Emily Shelton
Emily Shelton(Indiana State Police)
Lloyd J. Carpenter
Lloyd J. Carpenter(Indiana State Police)

Officials say during an altercation inside the house, Shelton allegedly hit Chad Norris before Carpenter allegedly stabbed both brothers. Carpenter and Shelton immediately ran from the scene.

Officials also say Corey Norris received minor injuries, and was able to drive himself and his brother to the hospital.

They say Chad’s injuries were serious, and he is currently being treated.

ISP arrested Shelton around noon for attempted murder, battery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Shelton was taken to Pike County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

At around 4:50 p.m., Carpenter was arrested by ISP Sergeant Detective Brock Werne after he walked out of a wooded area in Dubois County. Carpenter was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Carpenter is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“What does this mean for my kids?” COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids,...
Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News after they say they were mistakenly given Covid vaccines
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD identifies man who died after weekend motorcycle crash
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings

Latest News

Evansville City Council votes down on new park proposal
Evansville City Council votes down on new park proposal
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
ISP: Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident; Two Jasper residents arrested
Evansville City Council votes down on new park proposal
Evansville City Council votes down on new park proposal
EFD responds to house fire on Bayard Park Drive
EFD responds to house fire on Bayard Park Drive