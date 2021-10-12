Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - At least two people are dead after a plane crashed into a California neighborhood. An official described the scene as “brutal.”

A question a lot of people are still wondering is, what happened to Gabby Petito? We may get some answers on how she died today.

An Evansville couple and their two kids say they are still feeling the effects a week after walking into a Walgreens for flu shots, but instead received the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

New this morning, Tropicana Evansville is no more. Officials are making the transition to new ownership.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

