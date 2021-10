EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville is changing to Bally’s Evansville Casino, according to the downtown Evansville Facebook page.

It’s closed right now, while officials make the transition.

Officials say the new name will start popping up on signs and items around the city.

Bally’s opens Wednesday morning at 8.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.