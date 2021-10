VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department say a part of St. Joseph Avenue will be paved Tuesday.

Crews will be out paving between Mohr and Schenk Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They ask that you avoid this area if possible and expect delays as workers and equipment are in that area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.