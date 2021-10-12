Some Tennyson Water customers under boil advisory

TENNYSON, Ind. (WFIE) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some Tennyson Water customers.

Officials say customers on the following roads should boil their drinking water.

White Road

Winsett Road

State Road 62

Maxville Road

Smith Road

Campbell Road

Geyer Road

Barchett Road

State Road 161

Degonia Springs

They say this is a precautionary measure after experiencing a drinking water problem in that service area.

Officials are also asking customers to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

