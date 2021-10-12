Birthday Club
Some Tennyson Water customers under boil advisory

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TENNYSON, Ind. (WFIE) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some Tennyson Water customers.

Officials say customers on the following roads should boil their drinking water.

  • White Road
  • Winsett Road
  • State Road 62
  • Maxville Road
  • Smith Road
  • Campbell Road
  • Geyer Road
  • Barchett Road
  • State Road 161
  • Degonia Springs

They say this is a precautionary measure after experiencing a drinking water problem in that service area.

Officials are also asking customers to conserve water and only use what is necessary for household and personal needs.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

