Person killed in Perry Co. crash

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash involving one pick-up truck.

It happened about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday on Scotch Pine Road.

Deputies say the road is closed between New 237 and Old State Road 237.

Officials say one passenger has died. They say the driver was taken to the hospital.

We’re told Indiana State Police are helping with the investigation.

