ROMP moving back to summer for 2022 festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced this week that ROMP will be moving back to the summer for it’s 2022 festival.

After being forced to cancel their 2020 festival, the Bluegrass Museum moved ROMP to September in 2021. Since ROMP began in 2004, it has traditionally been held the last weekend of June.

Executive Director of the Bluegrass Museum, Chris Joslin says that attendance was down this year due to the late date, but he hopes next year’s attendance will bounce back to their normal numbers.

“Well really our choices for 2021 with regard to ROMP was move it to the fall or to cancel again and wait until 2022. So we wanted to move forward because it’s a big event for Owensboro, and it’s a big event for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum,” says Joslin.

Joslin also says many people who attend ROMP are from outside the country or are students. Many of their volunteers can only work in the summer.

