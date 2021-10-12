Birthday Club
Princeton adds ‘Home of 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young’ to street signs

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Princeton is displaying their pride for Jackie Young.

The city shared photos of Mayor Greg Wright and Street Superintendent Clint Smith making additions to the city limits signs. They say “Home of 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young.”

The school corporation already named the entrance to Princeton Community High School “Jackie Young Way” in 2016 when she graduated. Then, she was named Indiana’s Miss Basketball, The Naismith Trophy Girls Basketball Player of the Year, a McDonalds All-American, and Indiana’s all-time high school basketball leading scorer.

Now, the WNBA star has a gold medal.

She was on Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team which won gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

[Princeton’s Jackie Young returns from Tokyo, bringing home Olympic gold]

The city of Princeton shared, “Now when people come to town, they will know how proud Princeton is of our hometown hero, local legend and champion, Jackie Young!”

