Pleasant temps, more showers ahead

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday brought sunshine and pleasant temps across the Tri-State. The next couple of weathermakers will arrive from Wednesday through early Saturday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Highs will push back into the middle 70s. Warmer on Thursday with scattered showers and storms and a high in the low to middle 80s. Friday will bring another chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms with a high of 80. Rain tapers off over the weekend as highs drop back into the lower 70s and lows sink into the middle 40s by Sunday morning.

