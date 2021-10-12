Perry Co. Port Authority awards bid for Evanston Bridge project

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Port Authority in Perry County is handing over work on the Evanston Bridge project to Cooper Contracting.

It’s one of two projects being paid for by $4.5 million from the US Department of Commerce.

The bid still must be approved by the USDA and EDA.

Port Authority General Manager Jared Kleeman says the county hopes to have this project finished by fall.

