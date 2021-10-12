Birthday Club
Perry Co. Port Authority awards bid for Evanston Bridge project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Port Authority in Perry County is handing over work on the Evanston Bridge project to Cooper Contracting.

It’s one of two projects being paid for by $4.5 million from the US Department of Commerce.

[Perry Co. Port Authority gets $4.5 million grant for infrastructure projects]

The bid still must be approved by the USDA and EDA.

Port Authority General Manager Jared Kleeman says the county hopes to have this project finished by fall.

