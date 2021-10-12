Memorial wins girls soccer sectional championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Lady Tigers defeated Mater Dei, 5-1 to win the class 2-A sectional in what was an epic showdown of two of the best girls soccer programs in the state.

Kennedy Neighbors led the way for Memorial, with a hat trick of goals, while Lydia Bordfeld and Avarie Zeller had the others.

“It feels amazing; we worked so hard for this, and I’m so glad we pulled it out,” Neighbors said. “This team is so good; moving the ball and working off of each other worked so well. I would not have been able to do it without my team, so I’m so thankful for each and every one of them. I think we’re peaking at the right exact time, and I’m literally so proud of this team and what we’ve accomplished and I can’t to see what else we’re gonna accomplish this year.

For Angie Lensing’s program, this is Memorial’s twenty-first sectional title of all time.

“Kennedy is a leader on the field by far, and she’ll work all over the field and do whatever’s needed,” Lansing said. “She stepped up in that way.”

On Wednesday, Memorial will travel to take on Silver Creek at 6 p.m. ET for the girls soccer regional semifinal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.