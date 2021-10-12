Man caught on camera breaking windows with bike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the man caught on surveillance smashing windows at some businesses.

The video shows a shirtless man picking up his bicycle and smashing the doors and windows at Hartke Insurance and Boost Mobile on S. Green River Road.

The owner of Hartke says it happened around 2 a.m.

Police are investigating.

Vandal smashes windows at Evansville businesses (Harke Insurance)

Vandal smashes windows at Evansville businesses (Harke Insurance)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.