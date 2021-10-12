Birthday Club
Man caught on camera breaking windows with bike

By Daniel Baldwin and Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the man caught on surveillance smashing windows at some businesses.

The video shows a shirtless man picking up his bicycle and smashing the doors and windows at Hartke Insurance and Boost Mobile on S. Green River Road.

The owner of Hartke says it happened around 2 a.m.

Police are investigating.

