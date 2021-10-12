Birthday Club
Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,630 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 988,765 cases and 15,586 deaths.

The map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties.

It shows 33 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 26 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Pike County, three new cases in Spencer County, two new cases in Posey County, and zero new cases in Perry and Gibson Counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,657 cases, 471 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,159 cases, 129 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,116 cases, 186 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,626 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,715 cases, 42 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,430 cases, 111 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,346 cases, 41 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,262 cases, 43 deaths

