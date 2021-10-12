Halloween Illumination set for Rivertown Trail in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new event coming to Newburgh this spooky season called Halloween Illuminations.

Officials say it’s a self-guided, COVID-friendly experience with nightly illumination of the woods along with the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail.

You’ll see some ghosts, pumpkins and spooky lights.

Tickets are $5 per person, or you can purchase a family five-pack of tickets for $20.

Children three and under in strollers don’t need a ticket.

It starts Tuesday night and goes through Thursday.

It’s rain or shine from 6 to 9 p.m.

