Green River District reports 12 new COVID deaths, 360 cases since Fri.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 360 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 related deaths since Friday.

Of those cases, 192 were in Daviess County, 72 were in Henderson County, 31 were in Ohio County, 23 were in Webster County, 16 were in McLean County, and 13 cases were in both Hancock and Union counties.

Six of the newly reported COVID deaths were from Daviess County, four were from Henderson County, and one came out of both Hancock and Ohio counties.

Meanwhile, the Hopkins County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 178 new cases over the past week.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

On Thursday, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host its sixth drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic. That will be at First Christian Church at 700 JR Miller Boulevard.

Officials say that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health department will have all three COVID vaccines available.

There is no cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of insurance status. They say no appointment is required, but individuals must bring a photo ID and health insurance card, if applicable.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 16,189 cases, 249 deaths, 55.21% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,344 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,058 cases, 197 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,326 cases, 76 deaths, 39.68% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,649 cases, 101 deaths, 49.43% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,398 cases, 34 deaths, 46.36% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,395 cases, 39 deaths, 49.20% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,394 cases, 28 deaths, 39.97% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,303 cases, 18 deaths, 59.21% vaccinated

