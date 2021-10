EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - German Township units are currently on scene of wires down in the 3600 block of West Mill Road.

The road is currently shutdown in both directions as CenterPoint Energy works on fixing the issue.

Wires down on West Mill Road (14 News)

GTFD officials are asking for people to please avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.