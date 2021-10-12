Demo underway on old east side Logan’s Roadhouse

Birthday Club
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Demolition is underway on the old Logan’s Roadhouse building on Evansville’s east side.

Both Logan’s locations were closed during the pandemic.

The west side location reopened a few months later.

Officials say a Bubba’s 33 restaurant will be built on the property along the Lloyd Expressway at Burkhardt.

They serve burgers, pizza and beer. No word yet on when that restaurant is slated to open.

