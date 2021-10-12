Demo underway on old east side Logan’s Roadhouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Demolition is underway on the old Logan’s Roadhouse building on Evansville’s east side.

Both Logan’s locations were closed during the pandemic.

The west side location reopened a few months later.

Officials say a Bubba’s 33 restaurant will be built on the property along the Lloyd Expressway at Burkhardt.

They serve burgers, pizza and beer. No word yet on when that restaurant is slated to open.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.