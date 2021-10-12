Birthday Club
Clearing, Less Windy

By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the Monday afternoon showers and thunderstorms, skies becoming mostly sunny. Southwest winds will keep high temps slightly above normal in the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear, and cooler as low temps drop into the mid-50s.

Wednesday, skies becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain above normal near 80-degrees.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm as high temps climb into the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

