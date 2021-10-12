Attorney Diana Moers announces candidacy for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney Diana Moers announced her intent to seek the Republican nomination for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor.

According to a press release, Moers is an Evansville native and graduate of North High School who brings over 14 years of experience as a trial attorney and litigator at the state and federal levels.

The news release states she started her career as a prosecutor in Illinois before coming back to Indiana to prosecute white-collar crime throughout the state, including cases in Vanderburgh County.

“Vanderburgh County deserves a fighter who will work with integrity to keep our community safe,” said Diana Moers. “I pledge to rebuild a working relationship with law enforcement and victims of violent and sexual crimes to get the justice Vanderburgh County deserves. I look forward to sending a clear message that we take these crimes seriously: law-abiding citizens will have a strong and effective advocate on their side.”

At the time, officials say Moers spends the majority of her practice in civil rights litigation to defend the State of Indiana and its agencies as well as officials in federal and state courts.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.