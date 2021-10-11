Warrick County Election Board proposes vote center voting plan

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Elections Board is proposing a new voting plan for future elections. The plan features a change from precinct-based voting to vote center voting, according to the Warrick County website.

“If it’s convenient for them to go vote next door where they’re working or closer to their house or when they’re running to the grocery store, they can just pop into whichever one is most convenient,” said president of the Warrick County Election Board, Andrew Skinner.

According to the proposal, vote centers are locations where “any eligible voter in the county may vote on Election Day.”

“The Vote Center model is intended to give voters more flexibility on Election Day as they will no longer be required to go to a specific polling,” reads the proposal.

The plan suggests turning 17 approximate locations into vote centers for future elections.

“We wanted to make sure that we have enough vote centers that people can go and vote and not have to stand in line on Election Day, but not too many where we’re wasting resources,” Skinner said.

Skinner says picking locations that were accessible and familiar with people was a priority.

“Every location that we started with has been a location that has been used in the past,” Skinner said. “We wanted to make sure that these were locations that were familiar to voters in Warrick County.”

Additionally, the plan would make the three early voting locations from the 2020 election permanent moving forward.

“The benefit of early voting is that voters don’t have to rely on just one day to go out and vote if that day happens to be inconvenient for them,” Skinner said.

The Election Board is asking for feedback from the public.

Warrick County residents can submit comments and questions by email to election@warrickcounty.gov or by mail to 1 County Square, Suite 220, Boonville, Indiana 47601.

A public hearing to review this feedback will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9.

