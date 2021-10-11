Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Election Board seeking public comment for new voting proposals

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Election officials are requesting the community’s help in regard to possible voting opportunities in Warrick County.

The president of the Warrick County Election Board is asking for public comment on a new change to voting procedures.

Officials say they are proposing to turn the three early voting locations the county used in 2020 into permanent sites. They are also proposing to allow voters to choose any location on Election Day, instead of an assigned location.

Click here to learn more about the full plan and how to formally submit comments.

