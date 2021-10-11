Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 8.

Leo Collins, WR, Memorial: The Tigers wide receiver caught 10 passes for 103 yards, and brought in two touchdowns, in the 38-0 shutout victory over the Vincennes Lincoln Alices.

Luke Rickelman, QB, Heritage Hills: The Patriots play-caller showed up big in the important rivalry matchup against Southridge. Rickelman had 14 carries for 102 yards and 1 touchdown, and was 3-of-4 passing for 45 yards, in the 20-13 defeat of the Raiders.

Cameron Tilly, QB, Castle: The quarterback had another big night for the Knights. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 214 yards, rushed 9 times for 45 yards, and brought in two touchdowns in the Knights 35-3 victory over Central.

William Carrico, WR, Owensboro Catholic: The Aces game against Butler County was all over the place, but “Tut” contributed a little bit of everything. He contributed in the Aces 48-12 victory over Butler County with three total touchdowns, 2 rushing and 1 receiving.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.