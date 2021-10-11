Birthday Club
Strong storms possible Monday afternoon/evening

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A vigorous low pressure is spinning up some windy and stormy weather for the Tri-State on Monday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail and even a tornado or two are possible as the cold front marches through Monday evening. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s on Tuesday morning and recover to the lower 80s on Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. More showers and storms possible Wednesday-Saturday as a couple more weather makers move through the region. Daily highs will gradually drop into the upper 60s by the end of the weekend, and lows will sink into the middle 40s.

