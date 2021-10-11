Birthday Club
Owensboro Middle School students raising money for South Sudan water wells

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Owensboro Middle School are having a competition to raise money to help bring water wells to those that don’t have clean water in Africa.

Right before fall break, school officials say students finished reading the book “A Long Walk to Water.”

The book tells the story of Salva Dut, who had to flee Sudan during their civil war but was able to find refuge in the United States and eventually begin his Water for South Sudan project.

Officials say his nonprofit company builds wells for villages in Africa that don’t have access to clean water.

Owensboro Middle School students will be taking part in a coin drive competition from now until Christmas break. School officials say each grade level will be competing to see who can raise the most money.

They tell us they have a goal of $500 but hope to make much more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

