Nut Clubbers, volunteers out Sunday to clean Fall Festival aftermath

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 100th annual Fall Festival is now officially behind us, and it left quite a mess.

About 300 people from the West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out on Franklin Street early Sunday cleaning up the aftermath of the festival.

This is a process that Nut Clubbers say takes hours every year.

The Nut Club says their goal is to make Franklin Street look like there were never thousands of people gathered in the area.

“I want to thank all of the volunteers from setting up on Sunday to tearing down today [Sunday]. It takes a huge commitment from all of those organizations. We got the Boy Scouts down here helping us clean up as well, so I just want to thank all of the volunteers that made this possible this year,” said Ryan Beck with the Nut Club.

The Nut Club says they won’t have an idea of just how much money they raised for a few months, but all signs point to it being a great year.

