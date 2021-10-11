Birthday Club
New mercy rule approved for Indiana High School basketball

(KMVT)
By Jeff Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - A new mercy rule has been approved for Indiana High School basketball

The Indiana High School Athletics Association was unanimous in putting the rule in place.  Beginning this season, a running clock will be implemented if a team builds a 35 point lead at any time in the first half.

From that point on, the game clock will only stop when:

a An official’s timeout for an injured participant.

b. A charged (team) timeout occurs.

c. Intermission between third and fourth quarter.

d. Anytime a foul is called that will result in free throws.

e. Anytime officials determine it is necessary for safety reasons.

The new rule was approved by a vote of 18 to 0.

