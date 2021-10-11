New mercy rule approved for Indiana High School basketball
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - A new mercy rule has been approved for Indiana High School basketball
The Indiana High School Athletics Association was unanimous in putting the rule in place. Beginning this season, a running clock will be implemented if a team builds a 35 point lead at any time in the first half.
From that point on, the game clock will only stop when:
a An official’s timeout for an injured participant.
b. A charged (team) timeout occurs.
c. Intermission between third and fourth quarter.
d. Anytime a foul is called that will result in free throws.
e. Anytime officials determine it is necessary for safety reasons.
The new rule was approved by a vote of 18 to 0.
