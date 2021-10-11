Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert for storms today with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Tri-State this afternoon.

A woman in her 20′s is dead and 14 others are hurt after a shooting inside a Minnesota bar.

More Southwest Airline flights are canceled today after more than 1,800 flights were canceled over the weekend.

You might want to check your Fall Festival Half Pot ticket again. Officials say it hasn’t been claimed yet.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
EMA mobile command center keeping an ‘eye’ on Fall Festival
EMA mobile command center keeping ‘eye’ on Fall Festival

Latest News

Several people out Sunday to clean Fall Festival aftermath.
Nut Clubbers, volunteers out Sunday to clean Fall Festival aftermath
Police: ATM damaged at Old National Bank in Henderson
1 person dead after crash on I-165 in Ohio Co.
1 person dead after crash on I-165 in Ohio Co.
Several people out Sunday to clean Fall Festival aftermath.
Several people out Sunday to clean Fall Festival aftermath