Looking back at the Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Franklin Street is back to looking like its old self after last week’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

The Fall Festival was back this year after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

This was the 100th Fall Festival, and the community showed up in large numbers to celebrate.

“We were very pleased with how everything went last week with the Fall Festival,” Ryan Beck said, a member of the Nut Club. “The community came out and supported us overwhelmingly.”

Nut Clubbers say that more people came out than they expected.

“The majority of the food booths that I spoke with throughout the week were selling out, were low on inventory from that day and had record days,” Beck said. “Obviously the 50/50 half pot set a record as well.”

Not only did the did the booths and rides bring in a lot of money, police say there were very few incidents that involved police intervention.

“The Evansville Police Department made about 45 runs the week of the Fall Festival,” Evansville Police Department’s Sgt. Anna Gray said. “A lot of that was from missing juveniles. The good news is we reunited everyone. Out of all those runs we had nine fights, which also included disorderly conduct.”

Gray says the majority of their runs were helping lost kids find their parents, assisting dehydrated people or collecting lost and found items.

Out of the 45 runs, only two required the police to make arrests.

“Overall for as many people that were down there, the stats really were in our favor. It was pretty good overall,” Gray said.

Members of the Nut Club have yet to come together to debrief the Fall Festival, but Beck says they will soon.

Beck added he and his fellow Nut Clubbers had a great time this week and cannot wait for the 101st Fall Festival next year.

