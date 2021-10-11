Lights stolen at park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the weekend, eight LED lights with light fixtures were stolen from Baskett Park in Henderson.

Officials say something had also been done to the outlets of both pavilions at the park.

They say until the cameras are installed in the area, the lights will not be replaced.

Officials say they received a message that what appeared to be adults were at the park pavilion after dark.

However, they say all county parks are closed at dark.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.