Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Lights stolen at park in Henderson

LED lights stolen from Baskett Park
LED lights stolen from Baskett Park(Henderson County Parks and Programs)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the weekend, eight LED lights with light fixtures were stolen from Baskett Park in Henderson.

Officials say something had also been done to the outlets of both pavilions at the park.

They say until the cameras are installed in the area, the lights will not be replaced.

Officials say they received a message that what appeared to be adults were at the park pavilion after dark.

However, they say all county parks are closed at dark.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens on St. Joseph Ave.
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD identifies man who died after weekend motorcycle crash
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. shares relatively low new COVID case numbers Monday
Mark Dormeier
Evansville man accused of having marijuana grow operation
Fire crews called to Claremont Ave. fire
Officials credit sprinklers at west side fire
OPD identifies man who died after weekend motorcycle crash.
OPD identifies man who died after weekend motorcycle crash