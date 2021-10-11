Birthday Club
Ind. shares relatively low new COVID case numbers Monday

Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,114 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death.

The pandemic total in the state is now 987,164 cases and 15,542 deaths.

The map shows 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Pike County, one new case in Perry, Spencer, and Gibson Counties, and zero new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,623 cases, 470 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,133 cases, 128 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,104 cases, 186 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,626 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,714 cases, 42 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,430 cases, 111 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,343 cases, 41 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,258 cases, 43 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

