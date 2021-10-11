IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football regular season set to come to a close in the Hoosier State, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) revealed the official drawing for the upcoming football state tournament on Sunday.
Check out the full list of matchups for the IHSAA football sectional pairings below:
Class 5A
Sectional 15
Game 1: Bloomington South (6-1) at Castle (6-2)
Game 2: North (4-4) at Bloomington North (5-3)
Game 3: Championship
Class 4A
Sectional 24
Game 1: Memorial (7-1) at Harrison (1-7)
Game 2: Reitz (3-5) at Boonville (2-5)
Game 3: Northview (6-1) at Jasper (8-0)
Game 4: Central (2-6) at Winner of Game 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 6: Championship
Class 3A
Sectional 30
Game 1: Vincennes Lincoln (1-7) at Princeton (2-6)
Game 2: Edgewood (1-6) at Washington (0-7)
Game 3: Brown County (3-5) at Pike Central (1-5)
Game 4: Sullivan (6-2) at Owen Valley (7-1)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 7: Championship
Sectional 32
Game 1: North Harrison (3-5) at Heritage Hills (6-2)
Game 2: Corydon Central (0-7) at Bosse (2-6)
Game 3: Salem (4-2) at Southridge (4-4)
Game 4: Gibson Southern (7-1) at Mount Vernon (7-1)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 7: Championship
Class 2A
Sectional 40
Game 1: North Posey (6-2) at Crawford County (2-4)
Game 2: South Spencer (3-5) at North Knox (6-2)
Game 3: Linton-Stockton (8-0) at Tell City (5-3)
Game 4: Forest Park (3-5) at Mater Dei (6-2)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game
Game 7: Championship
Class 1A
Sectional 48
Game 1: Springs Valley (6-1) at North Daviess (4-4)
Game 2: Rock Creek Academy (1-3) at West Washington (3-3)
Game 3: Eastern Greene (1-7) at Tecumseh (1-6)
Game 4: Perry Central (6-2) at North Central (Farmersburg) (2-5)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 7: Championship
