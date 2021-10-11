Birthday Club
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings(IHSAA)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football regular season set to come to a close in the Hoosier State, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) revealed the official drawing for the upcoming football state tournament on Sunday.

Check out the full list of matchups for the IHSAA football sectional pairings below:

Class 5A

Sectional 15

Game 1: Bloomington South (6-1) at Castle (6-2)

Game 2: North (4-4) at Bloomington North (5-3)

Game 3: Championship

Class 4A

Sectional 24

Game 1: Memorial (7-1) at Harrison (1-7)

Game 2: Reitz (3-5) at Boonville (2-5)

Game 3: Northview (6-1) at Jasper (8-0)

Game 4: Central (2-6) at Winner of Game 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 6: Championship

Class 3A

Sectional 30

Game 1: Vincennes Lincoln (1-7) at Princeton (2-6)

Game 2: Edgewood (1-6) at Washington (0-7)

Game 3: Brown County (3-5) at Pike Central (1-5)

Game 4: Sullivan (6-2) at Owen Valley (7-1)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 7: Championship

Sectional 32

Game 1: North Harrison (3-5) at Heritage Hills (6-2)

Game 2: Corydon Central (0-7) at Bosse (2-6)

Game 3: Salem (4-2) at Southridge (4-4)

Game 4: Gibson Southern (7-1) at Mount Vernon (7-1)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 7: Championship

Class 2A

Sectional 40

Game 1: North Posey (6-2) at Crawford County (2-4)

Game 2: South Spencer (3-5) at North Knox (6-2)

Game 3: Linton-Stockton (8-0) at Tell City (5-3)

Game 4: Forest Park (3-5) at Mater Dei (6-2)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game

Game 7: Championship

Class 1A

Sectional 48

Game 1: Springs Valley (6-1) at North Daviess (4-4)

Game 2: Rock Creek Academy (1-3) at West Washington (3-3)

Game 3: Eastern Greene (1-7) at Tecumseh (1-6)

Game 4: Perry Central (6-2) at North Central (Farmersburg) (2-5)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 7: Championship

