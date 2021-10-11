Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and groups are holding events throughout the Tri-State to recognize all of the survivors and victims of domestic violence.

A candlelight vigil was held at Central Park in Henderson on Sunday evening.

The “Candles of Hope Ceremony” was organized by the Chloe Randolph Organization.

The organization is named after Randolph, who was killed in a case of domestic violence by her estranged partner.

In October 2020, the Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center was opened with the intent to provide educational materials, referrals and emotional support to victims of domestic abuse.

“We always said from the day it happened that we would never let her death be in vain,” Kristie Randolph, Chloe’s mother said.

“The fact that we can take something negative and create something positive - that’s an amazing thing to do,” Jay Randolph, Chloe’s father said.

The Chloe Randolph organization is also working on a program with public schools to implement a teen dating education program to teach students what signs to look for when it comes to identifying domestic abuse.

