Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and groups are holding events throughout the Tri-State to recognize all of the survivors and victims of domestic violence.

A candlelight vigil was held at Central Park in Henderson on Sunday evening.

The “Candles of Hope Ceremony” was organized by the Chloe Randolph Organization.

The organization is named after Randolph, who was killed in a case of domestic violence by her estranged partner.

In October 2020, the Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center was opened with the intent to provide educational materials, referrals and emotional support to victims of domestic abuse.

“We always said from the day it happened that we would never let her death be in vain,” Kristie Randolph, Chloe’s mother said.

“The fact that we can take something negative and create something positive - that’s an amazing thing to do,” Jay Randolph, Chloe’s father said.

The Chloe Randolph organization is also working on a program with public schools to implement a teen dating education program to teach students what signs to look for when it comes to identifying domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Interstate 165 in Ohio Co. back open after fatal crash
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday...
OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street

Latest News

Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed
Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed
Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed
Hudson and Reed Foundation host Color Blitz Run in Evansville
Hudson and Reed Foundation host Color Blitz Run in Evansville