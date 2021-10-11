Birthday Club
Expert’s tips for handling continued pandemic uncertainty

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a year living with the Coronavirus, and the pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health across the globe.

Lampion Center counselors have been busy helping people through this stressful time, a limbo between COVID restrictions, and not really knowing what’s coming next.

“We look for stability,” said Lampion Center executive director Lynn Kyle. “We look for what feels normal to us. Right now we’re kind of in this period where some things feel like they’re better and calm and normal, and other things feel very unpredictable.”

Kyle says it can be unhealthy to be in a constant state of excitement, which is what can happen when things like COVID-19 regulations keep changing. She says to remember your ‘emotional temperature.’

“Are you extra hyped up, or are there a lot of things going on in your day where you know you’re wound kind of tight and you’re maybe running hot on emotion? Knowing to just calm down, take a couple deep breaths, or just slow down,” Kyle said.

Experts say even people who have never struggled with their mental health could be feeling off, especially as we approach the colder months.

“When it starts getting darker earlier, it’s very hard on lots of people, whether you have seasonal effective disorder or not,” said Kyle. “Light is important, keeping lights bright in a room up until when you’re starting to slow down at the end of your day.”

Kyle says especially in a time like this, don’t forget to take care of yourself.

“If we’re able to know that taking an extra deep breath, going for a walk in the woods, being with people that are easy to be around, doing things that just make you feel good that lower your own emotional temperature and get you back to a calm,” Kyle said.

Some other tips from Kyle: plan something in each day for you to look forward to, and to have a little extra grace for one another.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

