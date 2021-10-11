Evansville police investigating hit & run that sent 1 person to hospital
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a hit and run that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.
Officers say they were called to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Weinbach around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told officers a driver of a vehicle hit a man in a parking lot on Weinbach Avenue and fled west on Southeast Boulevard.
According to a police report, the victim was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”
An investigation is ongoing.
