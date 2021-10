NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Dunkin’ Donuts is set to make its grand opening this week in Warrick County.

The location on Orchard Lane is officially opening on Monday.

14 News previously reported about the project in 2020.

The business will be located between Tommy’s Express Car Wash and McDonald’s on State Road 66.

