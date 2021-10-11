Deputies investigating burglary & theft of 4-wheeler in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person in the photos below.

Deputies say they are investigating a burglary and theft of a four-wheeler.

It happened around 2:30 Monday morning on Highway 456.

The truck is a maroon full Chevy or GMC pickup with a silver toolbox.

Officials say it’s also missing the left rear wheel cover.

Call deputies or CrimeStoppers if you have information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.