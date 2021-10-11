Cancer Pathways Midwest holds superhero-themed fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cancer Pathways Midwest, an organization that provides support to families dealing with cancer, is hosting “Rise and Raise 2021″, an online fundraiser where many people involved with the group are dressing as superheroes.

The organization provides support in the form of resource recommendations, assistance with lifestyle changes and even just fun, social events.

“Sometimes you need to do everything except talk about cancer,” said Executive Director Melanie Atwood. “You need that fun, you need that bonding back again to find that normal.”

Atwood said they wanted to bring that philosophy to their latest fundraiser.

Ordinarily they hold a large breakfast fundraiser, but with COVID-19, she said they felt it was safest to have the online event with the superhero twist.

“All that we provide here is done at no cost to those we serve,” Atwood explained. “We are 100 percent locally funded. So individuals, corporations and grants, and a whole lot of superheroes.”

She said they’re looking to serve around 50 families this year. Each family requires about $2,500 for a full year of service. That means they hope to raise $125,000.

The event lasts through Oct., and Atwood said people should keep an eye out as more of those superheroes pop up around town.

“They’re our supporters, they’re our volunteers, and they’re our members,” Atwood said. “There’s people that come here through the club that have the courage and the grit to face cancer head on and take it down.”

She said as they continue their services, they’re also looking to expand to Jasper and El Dorado in Illinois.

For now, she said they just want people to donate for the families they already know and care about.

Donations are being accepted at gively.org/donate/cancer-pathways-midwest.

