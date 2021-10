KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Crews will be inspecting the Rockport and Spottsville bridges this week.

The Rockport Bridge is on US 62 and crosses the Green River in Muhlenberg County. That inspection is happening on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will be out on the Spottsville Bridge on US 60 on Thursday.

