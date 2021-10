EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a house fire on the 500 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Crews responded to the fire and are currently on scene.

No word on what caused the fire or if anyone was inside.

We are working to learn more and will bring you the latest when we can.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.