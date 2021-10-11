Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens on St. Joseph Ave.
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD identifies man who died after weekend motorcycle crash
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings
IHSAA releases 2021 football sectional pairings

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent
Mark Dormeier
Evansville man accused of having marijuana grow operation
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Merck has asked U.S. regulators for authorization of a promising antiviral pill against...
Merck seeks authorization for COVID-19 antiviral pill