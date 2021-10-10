Wesleyan Football drops Hard-fought battle, to Findlay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last years big loss to the Oilers, the Panthers traveled up to Findlay looking for some revenge. Although Wesleyan did manage to outscore the home side in the second half, a 14-0 halftime deficit was too much to overcome and Findlay took the game 31-19.

With the win the Oilers move to 4-2 (2-0 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 2-4 (0-2 G-MAC).

The first half saw the Panthers struggle on offense, punting or turning the ball over on seven of their opening eight possessions. The Panther defense held tough until two touchdowns at the start of the second quarter game the opposition a 14-0 lead.

Findlay opened the second half with a touchdown on their first drive to go up 21-0. Just a few drives later Christian Arrambide hit Jayden Freeman with an eight yard touchdown pass to give KWC their first score of the game. Down 28-7 in the fourth quarter, Arrambide hooked up with David Florence for another eight yard TD reception. With the Oilers threatening to score again, Dalan Cofer sacked the quarterback to force a field goal with just four minutes left in the game. Arrambide connected on a TD pass to Gavin George on the Panther’s next drive, but it was too little too late as the good guys would fall by 12.

Arrambide was 28-for-48 for 280 yards, three TD’s and two interceptions. Chauncey Greer tallied 114 receiving yards and Jatorian Dillard netted 22 rushing yards.

Jalen Humphrey led the Panthers in total tackles (10) while Zac Thornton had two TFL for 11 yards.

Kentucky Wesleyan will have another long drive next week as they head to Canton, Ohio to face the Walsh Cavaliers, who fell 20-3 to Hillsdale today. Game time is set for 12 p.m. CT.

