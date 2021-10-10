USI Volleyball swept on the road, at Southwest Baptist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball suffered a 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 Great Lakes Valley Conference loss to host Southwest Baptist University Saturday afternoon.

USI (11-6, 5-4 GLVC) erased a six-point deficit in the opening set to tie the score at 23-23, but back-to-back Southwest Baptist kills handed the Screaming Eagles the two-point loss and one-set deficit.

The Eagles erased an early five-point deficit in the second frame to take a commanding 21-16 lead, but Southwest Baptist outscored the Eagles 9-1 during the final 10 rallies to snatch a three-point win and two-set advantage.

Southwest Baptist (9-9, 5-5 GLVC) hit a match-high .292 in the third frame, while holding the Eagles to a negative .033 attacking percentage, as it ran away with an eight-point, match-clinching win.

Sophomore outside hitter Katherine Koch (Belleville, Illinois) had a match-high tying nine kills to go along with seven digs to lead the Eagles, while senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) finished with 30 assists, two aces, six digs and a pair of blocks.

USI returns to action October 15-16 when it competes at the Midwest Region Crossover at the Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center in Hammond, Indiana. Pairings for the event, which features 15 GLVC schools against 12 Great Midwest Athletic Conference and 11 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes, will be announced later this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.