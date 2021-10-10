IU crews finish taking core samples from Angel Mounds site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews from Indiana University wrapped up their work at Angel Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday.

Officials say they were onsite taking core samples from the bottom of the slough behind the main building.

Angel Mounds officials say they are hoping the findings will give them more insight into how the site developed.

They say those details will take about one month to figure out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.