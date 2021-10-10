Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

IU crews finish taking core samples from Angel Mounds site

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews from Indiana University wrapped up their work at Angel Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday.

Officials say they were onsite taking core samples from the bottom of the slough behind the main building.

Angel Mounds officials say they are hoping the findings will give them more insight into how the site developed.

They say those details will take about one month to figure out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Interstate 165 in Ohio Co. back open after fatal crash
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday...
OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street

Latest News

Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
Fire crews respond to business fire on West Side Evansville
IU crews finish taking core samples from Angel Mounds site
IU crews finish taking core samples from Angel Mounds site