Hudson and Reed Foundation hosting Color Run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hudson and Reed Foundation is hosting their Color Blitz Run Sunday afternoon.

The event will be at Garvin Park beginning with registration at 11 a.m., and the run starting at 2 p.m.

Officials say food trucks, music and other vendors will also be in attendance.

The event is to help raise money for upcoming events and community outreach projects lead by Hudson and Reed. Their goal is $1,000, and so far almost $500 has been raised.

They say the color blitz is one of the biggest fundraisers for the foundation, all ages are welcome and signing up is easy.

Click here for more information on registration, donating and more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.